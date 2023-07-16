Next Meet Me at the Park event at South Lynnwood Park July 18

The City of Lynnwood’s next “Meet Me at the Park” event is Tuesday, July 18 at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.

All are invited to visit the park, where local non-profit agencies will provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for you and your family.

There will be free, fun, safe activities for kids, prizes and giveaways.

The third and final event of the summer will be Tuesday, July 25 at Spruce Park, 16864 36th Ave. W.

All events run from 6:30-8 p.m.