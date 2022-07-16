Next Meet Me at the Park event July 19 at Meadowdale Park

Posted: July 16, 2022 17
Kids learned how to exercise through activities like hula hooping at South Lynnwood’s Meet Me at the Park event in 2019. (Lynnwood Today file photo)

The City of Lynnwood and the Verdant Health Commission are hosting a free community health and resource fair, Meet Me at the Park, each Tuesday in July for community members to learn what low-cost or no-cost resources are available to them. The next one will be at Meadowdale Park on July 19, followed by a July 26 event at Daleway Park.

The Meet Me in the Park events run from 6-8 p.m.

There will be free activities for children as well as prizes and giveaways for those participating.

