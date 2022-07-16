Next Meet Me at the Park event July 19 at Meadowdale Park

The City of Lynnwood and the Verdant Health Commission are hosting a free community health and resource fair, Meet Me at the Park, each Tuesday in July for community members to learn what low-cost or no-cost resources are available to them. The next one will be at Meadowdale Park on July 19, followed by a July 26 event at Daleway Park.

The Meet Me in the Park events run from 6-8 p.m.

There will be free activities for children as well as prizes and giveaways for those participating.