NIA Dance for Fitness now at Lynnwood Senior Center

Now at the Lynnwood Senior Center most Fridays — NIA Dance for Fitness, a mind/body physical conditioning program.

According to a senior center announcement, the workout blends the fun of dance, the precision and power of martial arts, and the grace of yoga — and is adaptable for all ages and fitness levels.

Pre-register or drop-in. To register, visit the Lynnwood Senior Center at 19000 44thAve. W., Lynnwood or call 425-670-5050.

The classes are on Fridays from 9-10 a.m. Cost per month is $24 a member/$29 non-member or $8 drop-in.

To learn more, call 425-670-5050.