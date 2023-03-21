Nick Coelho announces another run for Lynnwood City Council

Lynnwood business owner and parks advocate Nick Coelho announced he is again running for Lynnwood City Council, seeking the Position 4 seat now held by Jim Smith.

“Our city has potential. A lot of it,” said Coelho, who co-0wns Around the Table Board Game Pub in Lynnwood. “I am confident that we can set the bar higher on public safety and lead the way in defining what a livable, welcoming community looks like. Success won’t come easy, which is why we need creative problem-solvers that are grounded in the present but looking to the future. I believe I am that leader, and I would be humbled to earn the trust of our residents and serve as their advocate on the city council,” he continued.

Smith has not yet said whether he is seeking reelection. Coehlo has run for city council twice before, losing to George Hurst in 2019 and to Shirley Sutton in 2021.

In his campaign announcement, Coelho said he is running for council because he wants to address the systemic problems that Lynnwood faces. He added he will leverage his unique perspectives as a small business owner in the city’s retail and service sector and as a local civic activist to provide the council urgently needed balance.

“There is a very real gap in Lynnwood’s leadership when it comes to people with working class backgrounds in our city,” Coelho said. “If we want to ensure we are making the best decisions for our community, we desperately need to balance out our government with leaders who understand the everyday lives of the essential workers who power Lynnwood’s economy.”

Coelho said he plans to campaign on embracing proactive public safety and investing in Lynnwood’s public parks and trail systems. Other issues he said he would like to champion include improving housing affordability, expanding access to neighborhood commercial spaces, and reinforcing a culture of volunteerism throughout the city.

“More connected communities are safer communities, and we can improve public safety in a variety of ways,” Coelho said. “From organized acts of service at neighborhood parks to enhancing the infrastructure and support groups that bring us together, the ideas are there! I truly believe our city just needs to be more creative in pursuit of this goal,.”

Nick was recently named Lynnwood Park Champion of 2021. He is in his fifth year serving on Lynnwoood’s Parks and Recreations Board, and his second year on Lynnwood’s Parks LOVE Co-Design Team. He has been a contributing member of the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Co-Design Committee, and represents Lynnwood’s residents on the Snohomish County Parks and Recreations Board as well as on the regional Community Advisory Group for Sound Transit Light Rail.

His current community service includes work with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the Washington Trails Association and the Friends of Scriber Lake. Through his business, he said he runs regular fundraisers for local nonprofits and charities, and providing a community-building venue for historically underserved communities like the deaf and those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Coelho has been endorsed by Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, former Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, former Lynnwood Councilmembers Ian Cotton and Rev. Chris Boyer, Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, Snohomish County Councilmember Jared Mead, and 32nd District State Rep. Cindy Ryu and State Sen. Jesse Salomon.

Learn more about the candidate at NickForLynnwood.com.