Night work on 196th Street Southwest to continue through week of April 12

As road crews continue working to widen 196th Street Southwest, the City of Lynnwood offered an update Friday on current and future road work being done.

During the week of April 12, crews will continue conducting sewer line work between 48th Avenue West and 40th Avenue West heading west to east. Other work being done includes digging potholes to confirm underground utility locations, installing drainage on the north side of 196th Street Southwest starting at 48th Avenue West, and clearing brush, trees and stumps.

New water lines are also being placed and crews are also doing fire hydrant work, which will require temporary water shut offs. City staff said affected businesses and residents will be notified in advance. Work hours are from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nighttime work for water main installations will be ongoing throughout the project and will be taking place along 196th Street Southwest starting at 48th Avenue West, progressing east.

The 196th Street Southwest Widening project is a $40 million redevelopment that includes widening the roadway from the Lynnwood Convention Center at 36th Avenue West to Fred Meyer at 48th Avenue West by turning the five lanes into seven lanes and adding a landscaped median and 12-foot-wide sidewalks. The additional lanes on each side of the road will accommodate left- and U-turn lanes as well as bus use.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-2023, before the arrival of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail station in 2024. The east-to-west arterial currently serves 60,000 daily drivers. Light rail will also increase traffic on 196th as people drive (or take a bus) to the station. Once operational, light rail is projected to serve 47,000 to 55,000 daily riders and the street-widening will ease traffic congestion as the city aims to become a transit-centric hub.

For questions about construction contact the city at 196street@LynnwoodWA.gov or call the construction hotline at 425-224-2440. For more information on this project, visit the project website.