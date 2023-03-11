Nightly closure of 44th Ave W planned for Lynnwood light rail work starting March 13

Starting Monday, March 13, Sound Transit’s contractor plans to begin working on utility crossings, asphalt mill and overlay on 44th Avenue West. requiring the nightly closure of the roadway for two weeks.

Detours will be in provided.The work is part of the Transit and Traffic Circulation Improvement Project.

Closures are scheduled for midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16 and Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 23.