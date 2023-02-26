Nightly closure of 46th Ave W extended for light rail work

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue overhead work at the Lynnwood Transit Center for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension. This requires the overnight closure of the Lynnwood Transit Center Station park-and-ride lot direct-access on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest, including the bus loop entrance.

The intersection of the 46th Avenue West and 48th Avenue West through road will be closed for this operation. Any buses requiring access to the bus layover during the closure will be flagged through.

The work is scheduled to run Monday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, March 9, from 11 p.m.-5 a.m.