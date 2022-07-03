Nightly closure of 46th Ave W planned for light rail work, starting July 5

Starting Tuesday, July 5, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin overhead work at 46th Avenue West, requiring overnight closure of the direct-access on- and off-ramps to the Lynnwood City Center Transit Station Park & Ride through July 28.

The work will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., excluding weekends. Detours will be provided (see map).

The intersection of 46th Avenue West and the 48th Ave West thru road will remain open during this closure.