Nightly closure of 46th Ave W planned starting Feb. 13

Starting Monday, Feb. 13, Sound Transit’s contractor plans to begin overhead operations at the Lynnwood Transit Center. This requires the closure of the Lynnwood Transit Center Station park-and-ride lot’s direct-access on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West, including the bus loop entrance.

The thru road at the intersection of the 46th Avenue West and 48th Avenue West will be closed for this operation. Any buses requiring access to the bus layover during the closure will be flagged through.

The work isscheduled to run Mondays-Thursdays, Feb. 13-23, from 11p.m. to 5 a.m.