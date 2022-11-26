Nightly closure of 46th Ave W transit center ramps planned starting Nov. 28

Starting Monday, Nov. 28, Sound Transit contractors are scheduled to work on overhead operations at the Lynnwood City Center Transit Station Park and Ride lot. This work will requirethe closure of 46th Avenue West on- and off-ramps from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, excluding weekends. Detours will be provided (see map).

The intersection of the 46th Avenue West and 48th Avenue West through road will remain open during this closure.