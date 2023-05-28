Nightly I-405 lane and ramp closures in Lynnwood and Bothell continue this week for pavement repair

Southbound Interstate 405 will be reduced to a single lane near the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood three more nights beginning Tuesday, May 30. The ramp from northbound I-5 to southbound I-405 also will be closed so that pavement repairs can continue in the area.

Nightly work will shift to northbound lanes of I-405 Thursday, June 1, when repairs will require the closure of two lanes near State Route 527 in Bothell.

Southbound I-405 closures

Beginning at 8 p.m. until about 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, people traveling near the I-5/I-405 interchange in Lynnwood should expect:

Southbound I-405 to be reduced to one lane between the I-5 interchange and near Damson Road (milepost 29). When all general-purpose lanes close, vehicles will use the express toll lanes, which are free to use nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The northbound I-5 ramp to southbound I-405 will close. A signed detour will be in place using northbound SR 525, Alderwood Mall Parkway and southbound SR 525.

The southbound I-5 ramp to southbound I-405 will be reduced to one lane.

Northbound I-405 closures

Beginning at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, until 5 a.m. Friday, June 2:

The two left lanes of northbound I-405 will close near SR 527.

The ramps from northbound and southbound SR 527 to northbound I-405 will close. A signed detour will be in place using southbound I-405 and Northeast 195th Street to northbound I-405.

People traveling through the area also should watch for reduced speed limits near work zones, expect delays and consider alternate routes. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

During the closures, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace bridge headers and install permanent striping and raised pavement markings as part of a pavement repair project that is nearing completion. This work will help preserve the highway and create a smoother ride for travelers.