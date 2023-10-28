Nightly work continues to replace concrete panels and remove ruts on I-5 in south Seattle Monday, Oct. 30

Southbound Interstate 5 will see nightly lane reductions and a ramp closure as crews replace concrete panels, grind to remove pavement ruts and restripe between Albro Place and mid-Boeing Field. Nightly lane reductions will begin as early as 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, and go through 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

The Bailey Street/Corson on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close during this work.

This lane reduction will allow crews to focus on necessary preservation work for this Revive I-5 project. Until summer 2024, people who use I-5 should expect weeknight lane and ramp closures starting at about 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The project includes weekend-long lane reductions on northbound and southbound I-5. Those dates have not been selected but work will not be allowed on major holidays. The 24-hour-a-day lane reductions will begin at 7 p.m. Fridays and continue through 5 a.m. Mondays.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map , download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.