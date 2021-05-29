Nighttime closures of 46th Ave W. HOV ramps to Lynnwood Transit Center

Over several weeks in June, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the Interstate 5 northbound and southbound 46th Avenue West HOV ramps to the Lynnwood Transit Center overnight so that crews can pour concrete for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension trackway.
The work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:
- Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 3
- Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10
- Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.