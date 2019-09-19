Nighttime lane closures of southbound I-5 continue near Mountlake Terrace Sept. 21, 28

In order to establish safe work zones for Lynnwood Link Light Rail construction, Sound Transit’s contractor will be implementing nighttime traffic controls including southbound lane, bus stop and on-ramp/off-ramp closures on I-5 from 220th Street Southwest to State Route 104 for re-striping and concrete barrier setting.

Drivers should expect delays and consider using alternate routes during construction. Plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Please see below for closure dates, times and details. All closures are southbound and dependent on weather.

Sept. 21, Saturday night into Sunday morning

HOV lane 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

HOV + 1 lane 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.

HOV + 2 lane 11 p.m. – 6 a.m.

220th on-ramp 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

SR104 off-ramp 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station, southbound 9 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Sept. 28, Saturday night into Sunday morning