Nighttime road closures on 196th ST SW April 27-May 26

Crews have begun removing the top layer of pavement on 196th Street Southwest in preparation for roadway upgrades and restoration. This work will take place at night, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., and was set to start Thursday, April 27, the City of Lynnwood said.

During this first phase of roadway upgrades, the intersections at 40th Avenue West, 44th Avenue West and 48th Avenue West will experience intermittent closures.

Flaggers will be on-site during construction. The city said drivers should anticipate increased congestion during this time, and should practice extra caution when traveling on the grooved pavement on 196th Street Southwest.

Beginning on Monday, May 1, roadway paving and restoration will begin. This means:

Travel lanes on 196th St SW will be reduced while crews pour asphalt in the street.

Detours will be in place.

Through traffic on 196th Street Southwest will be maintained.

These closures will continue nightly until approximately, Friday, May 26.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained to the greatest extent possible. Access may be temporarily restricted during this work for properties with only one driveway.