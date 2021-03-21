Nighttime work along 196th Street this week to include utility shut-offs for water main installation

The City of Lynnwood is planning night work to install a water main along 196th Street Southwest that will require utility shut-offs and may impact nearby businesses.

During the week of March 22, road crews will be doing late-night water main installations along 196th Street Southwest between 48th Avenue West and 44th Avenue West. The work will include water shutoffs that may impact nearby businesses.

Affected businesses and residents are being notified in advance through door hangers. Work hours are from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will be working west to east digging (potholing) to confirm underground utility locations. The work will not require utility shutoffs. As work progresses, commuters are advised to follow all pedestrian and traffic control.

The $40 million redevelopment project includes widening 196th Street from the Lynnwood Convention Center at 36th Avenue West to Fred Meyer at 48th Avenue West by turning the five lanes into seven lanes and adding a landscaped median and 12-foot-wide sidewalks. The additional lanes on each side of the road will accommodate left- and U-turn lanes as well as bus use.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-2023, before the arrival of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail station in 2024. The east-to-west arterial currently serves 60,000 daily drivers.

Previous work has included a water main installation at the corner of 196th Street and 48th Avenue West, near Fred Meyer.

Anyone with questions about construction can contact the city at 196street@LynnwoodWA.gov or by calling the construction hotline: 425-224-2440.

For more information on this project, visit the project website.