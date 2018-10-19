Nine arrested, including two from Lynnwood, in Snohomish County joint gang emphasis

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they made multiple arrests during a Joint Gang Emphasis operation in South Snohomish County last week. The action was in collaboration with the Violent Offender Task Force, Everett Police Department and Lynnwood Police Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies worked together last week to develop gang intelligence, identify and contact known gang members, arrest warrant subjects and provide an increased police presence in known areas where gang violence is occurring.

During the operation, nine men were taken into custody with five being confirmed gang members. One weapon, a stolen vehicle, and illegal drugs were seized.

Those arrested included two men from Lynnwood, ages 26 and 29, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe.

Local law enforcement agencies continue to work together to address youth violence and gang activity in Snohomish County, the Sheriff’s Office said.