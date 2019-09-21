No Friday night lights — literally: Meadowdale-Lynnwood football game postponed to Saturday

Someone cut and stripped copper wiring from the visitors side lights at Edmonds District Stadium, canceling Friday night’s 8 p.m. Meadowdale vs. Lynnwood high school football game.
The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21.
The 5 p.m. Friday game between Edmonds-Woodway and Woodinville high schools wasn’t affected as there was enough natural light.
Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said the wiring — located on the stadium’s west side — was apparently stolen between Thursday night, when the lights turned on, and Friday night, when they didn’t.
Police are investigating the incident as a burglary, Hawley said. There are no suspects.
Should be higher chargers since its against a public school. Tweakers obviously did this no normal person would do this. This should not be tolerated. So much for the new band kids who were going to play in their first home game for Lynnwood. 🙁