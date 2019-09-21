No Friday night lights — literally: Meadowdale-Lynnwood football game postponed to Saturday

Someone cut and stripped copper wiring from the visitors side lights at Edmonds District Stadium, canceling Friday night’s 8 p.m. Meadowdale vs. Lynnwood high school football game.

The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21.

The 5 p.m. Friday game between Edmonds-Woodway and Woodinville high schools wasn’t affected as there was enough natural light.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said the wiring — located on the stadium’s west side — was apparently stolen between Thursday night, when the lights turned on, and Friday night, when they didn’t.

Police are investigating the incident as a burglary, Hawley said. There are no suspects.