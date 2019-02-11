No pickup for garbage, recycling customers Monday

If you are a Republic Services or Waste Management customer and had garbage and recycling pickup scheduled for Monday, Feb. 11, you will have to wait another week

Both Republic and Waste Management Services said they are canceling collection services to all Monday customers on Feb. 11 due to the ice and snow conditions.

Monday customers already missed service a week ago — Feb. 4 — due to snow. The company will pick up triple loads on the next scheduled pickup day — assuming no more weather events, that would be Monday, Feb. 18 — at no extra charge

Recycling is a different story, though. For example, if your recycling was scheduled to be collected this week, and is on an every-other-week basis, the next pickup will be in two weeks.

