No injuries as apartments, cars and families caught in crossfire during April 15 shooting

Many residents at Serene Village Apartments — located in the 14000 block of Admiralty Way — awoke early Monday morning to the sound of gunfire although no one was injured. According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, deputies received several reports of gunfire at the unincorporated Lynnwood apartment complex just after 3 a.m. April 15. The shooters departed prior to police arrival.

Witnesses at the scene stated that two vehicles exchanged gunfire, striking at least five apartment buildings and at least seven parked cars. Bullets shattered windows and pierced through walls of occupied units. Investigators recovered “quite a few” shell casings from the scene, O’Keefe said.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis