No injuries as vehicle crashes into Lynnwood optometry office Tuesday

South County Fire and Lynnwood police responded Tuesday to reports of a vehicle crashing into the office of Alderwood Vision Source in the 2500 block of 196th Street Southwest around 12:30 p.m.

According to Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Maren McKay, the elderly driver confused the sedan’s gas pedal with its brakes. There were no injuries.

South County Fire reported that although there were significant damages to the storefront portion of the optometry office, the vehicle does not appear to have damaged any of the building’s structural supports.