No injuries in armed robbery outside Lynnwood AMC Theater Feb. 4

Lynnwood police are investigating an armed robbery outside the AMC Theater next to Alderwood Mall Feb. 4.

Police said on social media that officers responding at around 9 p.m. learned that multiple subjects had arrived in a stolen vehicle. Once there, they robbed people at gunpoint, stole two vehicles and left the scene. One vehicle was intercepted by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the other was located later, unoccupied. There were no injuries, police said.