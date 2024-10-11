No injuries in car fire at Lynnwood Transit Center garage

Those driving on Interstate 5 past Lynnwood Friday morning may have seen flames. Turns out, it was a car fire at the Lynnwood Transit Center garage near I-5 and 46th Avenue West.

According to South County PIO Scott Harder, crews were called to the garage at 8:45 a.m. to extinguish the car fire. “Fortunately, there were no injuries, and the only damage was to the vehicle itself,” Harder said.

Details regarding the cause of the fire are not yet available, he added.