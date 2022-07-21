No injuries in Lynnwood house fire early Thursday morning

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, South County Fire received calls of a large structure fire near the 2500 block of 197th Place Southwest in Lynnwood.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, upon arrival firefighters found a home and multiple vehicles in flames.

“The fire caused a huge plume of black smoke that even people from the freeway could see and were calling in,” Hynes said.

The sole resident of the house safely made it out along with his dog and one of his cats. His other cat is still missing. The cat that safely escaped was given oxygen as it seemed to be having trouble breathing, Hynes said, but is doing OK now.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which mostly caused damage to the garage area. Six cars and a motorhome that were in the yard also received fire damage. Hynes said the motorhome is expected to be a total loss, along with a few of the cars.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known and firefighters were on scene Thursday investigating.