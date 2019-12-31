No injuries in two-vehicle collision on northbound 36th Avenue West

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision near the 18800 block of 36th Avenue West resulted in a temporary road closure Monday afternoon, Lynnwood police said.

At 1:54 p.m., the Lynnwood Police Department tweeted that the crash involved two single-occupant vehicles and blocked both northbound lanes on 36th Avenue West just south of 188th Street Southwest. No injuries were reported during the incident.

According to Deputy Chief Jim Nelson, a man in his 20s was exiting a parking lot and pulled out in front of a vehicle traveling north on 36th Avenue West. The driver of the oncoming vehicle — a woman in her 30s — was traveling northbound when the vehicles collided. The male driver was cited for failing to yield to the other vehicle, Nelson said.

Both northbound lanes of 36th Avenue West were closed for close an hour.