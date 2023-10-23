No injuries in two-vehicle crash in Lynnwood Sunday

No one was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in the 20800 block of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, but one of the vehicles suffered heavy damage when the driver slammed head-on into a sandwich board, street sign and light pole.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta, traveling northbound on Highway 99, hit a second vehicle and jumped the curb, a witness said.

The collision occurred about 2 p.m., with Lynnwood Police and South County Fire responding. Neither the driver of the Jetta nor the two occupants of the second vehicle involved in the crash required medical attention.

— Story and photo by Doug Petrowski





