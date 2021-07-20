No injuries reported as shots fired in Alderwood Mall movie theater parking garage

No one was reported injured in a shooting reported Monday night in the AMC Alderwood Mall 16 parking garage, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Before 9 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the underground parking lot of the theater, located at 18733 33rd Ave. W. No one was reported to have been struck, but one vehicle was hit twice by gunfire and police said “numerous” shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting and have asked the community to call 911 with any information about the incident.