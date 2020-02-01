No injuries reported in single-story home fire in 17800 block of 60th Ave. W.

South County Fire is investigating a fire that occurred early Saturday morning in the 17800 block of 60th Avenue West.

At 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to multiple calls that the roof of an single-story house was on fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

According to Hynes, it took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters initially tried to tackle the fire inside of the building. However, they were concerned the building would collapse, so they decided to put it out from the outside, Hynes said.

The residence was reported to have been unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.