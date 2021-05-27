No injuries reported in vehicle collision on Hwy 99 near 180th St SW

No one was injured in a tw0-vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 99 near 180th Street Southwest, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Emergency crews responded to a collision reported near 180th Street Southwest and Highway 99 after a driver turning eastbound on 180th failed to yield to northbound traffic and was struck by another vehicle. The collision caused the suspect vehicle to flip and land on a median.

Police spokesperson Joanna Small said neither driver was reported injured. Police are investigating the collision, she added.