No injuries, two arrested for assault with weapon at Taco Bell in unincorporated Lynnwood Monday

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Department arrested two males Monday for assault with a deadly weapon after they entered the Taco Bell at 14827 Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood with a firearm.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, employees were evacuated and both males eventually surrendered to sheriff’s office deputies responding to the scene.

One of the suspects — an adult male — wore a face mask while the other juvenile suspect brandished a gun. The firearm was recovered and there were no injuries, she said. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident, she said.