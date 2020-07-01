No Kindergarten Jump Start in August; modified program planned for after school begins

The Edmonds School District announced that Kindergarten Jump Start will not be held in August 2020 as originally planned, due to the uncertainties with social distancing guidelines in the coming months. However, the district will likely run a modified Jump Start program when school begins in September.

Jump Start is a pre-kindergarten, transitional program usually conducted in August for children preparing to enter kindergarten in September. There is no charge for this program, and it is open to all registered kindergarten students.