No one injured but bus struck when shots fired on Highway 99 Friday

Shots fired by suspects kicked off a Community Transit bus on Highway 99 near 196th Street Southwest Friday night did not result in injuries, although the bus was struck by gunfire, Lynnwood police said.

The incident occured around 9:10 p.m. when there was a disturbance on the bus, Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson said. The bus driver told several suspects involved in the disturbance to leave the bus, after which the suspects fired three shots — one in the air and twice into the bus. No one was hit by the gunfire and the suspects fled the scene, he said.

Police also found an unresponsive man in the back of the bus and at first thought he may have been shot, but determined he was intoxicated. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, Dickinson said.