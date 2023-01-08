No one injured in Lynnwood house fire Saturday night

South County Fire is investigating the cause of a Lynnwood garage fire that occurred in the 5200 block of 172nd Street Southwest Saturday evening, displacing a family of five.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. in a two-story house, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. Two adults and three children were home at the time and all of them made it outside safely.

“Flames had already engulfed the attached garage and were threatening to spread to a neighboring house when South County Fire crews arrived,” Hynes said in a follow-up email. “Quick action by firefighters kept the fire contained to the garage and a vehicle outside.”

Even though the flames did not breach the door separating the garage from the rest of the residence, there is smoke damage throughout the home. Total damages to the structure are estimated at $235,000.

Red Cross and Support 7 responded to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

South County Fire investigators have not yet determined how the fire started.

— By Lauren Reichenbach