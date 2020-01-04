No one injured in Lynnwood house fire that displaces three Saturday

No one was injured in an early-afternoon fire that damaged a tri-level home in the 5600 block of 169th Place Southwest in Lynnwood Saturday.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, the fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. Hynes said “at least one person” was at home when the fire broke out, but got out safely.

Three adults who lived in house were displaced, and Red Cross and Support 7 officials were at the scene to offer support, she said.

Fire investigators were at the scene in an effort to determine the cause of the fire, Hynes said.