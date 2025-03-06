Nominate business and civic leaders for Snohomish County Economic Alliance awards

Nominations close at 11 p.m. Friday, March 7 for four awards recognizing business and civic leaders who have made a lasting impact on Snohomish County. Winners will be honored at Economic Alliance Snohomish County’s Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 22, at the Tulalip Resort Casino.

The alliance is seeking nominations for:

The Henry M. Jackson Award – Recognizing exemplary service to the community and commitment to regional business interests.

The John M. Fluke Sr. Award – Honoring an entrepreneurial leader who has demonstrated business acumen and significant community contributions.

The Elson S. Floyd Award – Celebrating a visionary leader who has created lasting opportunities, especially for underserved populations.

The Opportunity Lives Here Award – Recognizing an organization driving innovation and opportunity in the region.

Know someone who deserves to be recognized? Submit your nomination here.