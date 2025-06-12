Nominate outstanding Lynnwood leaders for 2025 Community Service and Leadership Awards

Posted: June 12, 2025 11
Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival speaks during the 2024 awards event. (Lynnwood Today file photo)
The Lynnwood Chamber is Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Community Service and Leadership Awards Gala, set for Friday, Sept. 5 at the Lynnwood Events Center.
Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:
  • Profeesionals
  • Innovators
  • Community Leaders
  • Philanthropists
  • Businesses
  • Nonprofit Organizations
Nominations close Friday, June 20.
Nominate a business, nonprofit or individual here.

To reserve your seat at the event, or become a sponsor here.

