Nominations now open for City of Lynnwood Excellence Awards 2021

The City of Lynnwood is seeking nominations for its annual Excellence Awards. The awards recognize residents, city employees and businesses.

All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee. The most qualified candidate will be identified based on the responses provided in the nomination form. Award recipients will be recognized during an upcoming Lynnwood City Council business meeting with a proclamation, and their names will be added to the Excellence Award plaque hanging in the Lynnwood City Hall lobby.

Nominations forms are available online at www.LynnwoodWA.gov/HonoringExcellence. All nominations must be received by Friday, Oct. 22. Winners will be notified in November.

To learn more, visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/ExcellenceAwards, or contact Leah Jensen at ljensen@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5001. Previous award recipients are listed on the webpage.