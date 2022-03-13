Nonprofit Leadership Launch holding fundraising dinner in Mukilteo March 18

Leadership Launch, a nonprofit dedicated to developing student leaders and strengthening communities, is hosting its sixth annual Brats and Brackets family dinner fundraiser on Friday, March 18 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo.

While the organization primarily serves students from the Everett/Mukilteo area, it is open to anyone who applies. Its focus is to support first-generation, college-bound students and students going through hardship.

The fundraiser aims to raise funds and visibility for Leadership Launch, all while watching this year’s NCAA tournament. Brats and Brackets guests can enjoy this year’s Tournament and Tacos theme while cheering on their favorite teams.

Tickets for the dinner are $50 per person. Community members can also support Leadership Launch by purchasing brackets to participate in the event’s interactive challenge. The cost is $15 per bracket to participate in the challenge, which is updated through Leadership Launch’s social media.

Tickets and brackets can be purchased at www.bratsandbrackets.com or www.leadershiplaunch.org, where community members can also donate to the organization.