Nonprofits sponsoring 5K Holiday Dash to support first responders

Two local nonprofits are joining forces to raise funds for local first responders and community members in crisis through a 5K Holiday Dash at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
The annual 5K event sponsored by Support 7 and the Edmonds Police Foundation will launch in-person at the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club at 310 6th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. While this is an in-person event, participants are also wecome to run, walk or stroll on their own.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in their“ugly” Christmas sweaters, bring your pups, family and friends and share photos of your fun run using the hashtag #2021HolidayDash.
This year’s participants can register online or in person the morning prior to the 9 a.m. start. The first 100 to register will receive a commemorative, collectable medallion and running bib for each participant.
The Edmonds Police Foundation is a community-based organization formed in 1996 to assist the Edmonds Police Department through education, fundraising, and citizen involvement. Support 7 is made up of trained volunteers who respond alongside local police and fire first responders to local high-profile events such as fires, search and rescue operations, suicide and crime scene scenarios.
To register for the 2021 5K Holiday Dash or for more information about the event and/or both sponsoring organizations, visit www.edmondspolicefoundation.org and www.support7.org.
