North Lynnwood QFC will close March 7

Shoppers in north Lynnwood will have one less grocery store to choose from next month, when the QFC at 17525 Highway 99 closes its doors for good on March 7.

Signs have just been installed in the store informing customers of the closing, and announcing a storewide sale of up to 40 percent off beginning Feb. 19.

The store has been a neighborhood fixture for decades, even providing an on-site post office. According to spokesperson Kelly McGannon, the store was originally part of the locally-owned Olson’s chain, but has been a QFC since 1995 when Olson’s was acquired by the Kroger Company. The store provides more than 90 jobs in the community.

“We’re strongly committed to taking care of our associates,” McGannon explained. “We owed it to them to be sure that they knew about the store closing before the public announcement, and all have been offered jobs in other QFC and Fred Meyer locations. No one will lose their job over this.”

As of now, McGannon has no word on what the future holds for the QFC or the neighboring stores in the strip mall.

–– Story and photos by Larry Vogel