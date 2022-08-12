North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission ($20-25) includes:
• Complimentary breakfast and lunch
• Access to four panel discussions
• All-day access to the tradeshow
Exhibition costs $225-275 and includes:
• 2 general admission tickets
• Complimentary breakfast and lunch
• 1 exhibition booth with 8-foot-by-30-inch exhibition table
• Listing in event program
• Access to four panel discussions
• All-day access to the tradesho
The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
Learn more and register here.
