North side of 200th St SW set to close starting July 24

Starting Monday, July 24, the contractor for Sound Transit’s Link Light Rail extension project will begin work on roadway improvements on the north side of 200th Street Southwest between 50th Avenue West and Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

The north side of 200th Street Southwest will be closed during this work, including sidewalks, through Jan. 26, 2024. One-lane, two-way traffic will be maintained. Driveways to businesses will remain open. Pedestrian detours will be marked and provided (see map).