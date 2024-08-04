North Sound Swimmers take the plunge for cancer research

Every Sunday morning, a group of swimmers gather at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing to brave the cold waters of the Puget Sound. While the members of the North Sound Swimmers usually take to the water for their own health and wellness, they are currently leading a fundraising campaign for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, the North Sound Swimmers – in partnership with Swim Across America – hosted a silent auction and fundraising sale at Brackett’s Landing North, with all proceeds being donated to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

The money raised at the event will be put toward “Angel Grants,” which predominantly fund young researchers who have new and innovative cancer treatment ideas. Before national funding can be obtained, many of these researchers first need to prove that their ideas are viable – and the funds raised by the North Sound Swimmers will help them do just that.

“How many of us can say that cancer hasn’t touched our lives?,” said North Sound Swimmers member Amy Hape. “It’s touched most people’s lives, why would we not do something for cancer research, it touches everyone.”

The majority of the items for sale and bid on Sunday had been made or donated by club members. Edmonds Underwater Park Steward Bruce Higgins donated scuba gear to the sale, which was left to him by longtime Puget Sound diver Kirby Johnson. Johnson died in November 2023 after a battle with three different types of cancers.

The North Sound Swimmers hoped to generate $8,000 through Sunday’s sale and silent auction, adding to the approximately $8,600 already raised during the event presale.

Edmonds resident and North Sound Swimmers Captain Mary Jo Kintner said that the funds collected in years past have supported a number of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center researchers.

“Every year somebody else in my life gets cancer,” she said. Swimming to fund cancer research “is something I can do about it,” she added.

Kintner’s fellow swimmers spoke highly of her work in organizing this campaign for cancer research, describing her as the “mastermind” behind the event.

“She is one of the most amazing forces I’ve ever dealt with, she gets things done,” said Nancy Morrison, Kintner’s longtime friend and teammate. “She sees a need and she gets it done.”

On Saturday, Sept. 7, North Sound Swimmers will be participating in the Swim Across America Open Water Swim at Lake Sammamish State Park. Members of approximately 40 Seattle-area Swim Across America clubs will have the option of swimming 1/2, 1- or 2-mile swims to support, remember and celebrate anyone in their lives who has battled cancer. Donations can be made here.

While some will swim for time at the September event, Kintner said she will spend her swim meditating and remembering who she is swimming for.

“It’s really a celebration, everybody is swimming for somebody,” Kintner said.

North Sound Swimmers include community members of all ages, with the youngest swimmer just 12 years old. Pointing to the proven immune system benefits of cold-water exposure, Kintner encouraged community members to join them. All of the North Sound Swimmers enjoy the water in different ways, she said. Some swim, some quickly dunk themselves before returning to shore and some just chat in the shallows. The group also has a private Facebook group with more than 1,400 members.

All are invited to participate in the group’s weekly swims or donate to their fundraiser.

“We hope that by being here we’ll make a difference and save lives,” Kintner said.

— Story and photos by Logan Bury



