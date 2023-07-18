Northbound I-5 lanes closed in downtown Seattle overnight July 20-22

People who rely on northbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nighttime lane reductions, ramp closures and traffic delays near the Seattle Convention Center July 20-22 for scheduled maintenance.

During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct fire system testing under the convention center, fix piping for the standpipes and work on some lighting.

Thursday night closures

Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Friday, July 21, people should expect:

All northbound I-5 traffic to be diverted to the collector/distributor at exit 164A.

The northbound I-5 off-ramps to Edgar Martinez Drive and Seneca Street to close. People can access downtown using the Dearborn Street exit on the collector/distributor lanes.

The University Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 to close. A signed detour will guide people to the Olive Way on-ramp.

Friday night closures

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, until 6 a.m. Saturday, July 22, people should expect:

The right two lanes of northbound I-5 to close near South King Street at milepost 164.75.

The Cherry Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 to close. A signed detour will guide people to the University Street on-ramp.

People can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app, the WSDOT real-time travel map and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.