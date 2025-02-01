Northbound I-5 off-ramp to North 145th Street in Shoreline to close overnight starting Feb. 3

The northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to State Route 523/North 145th Street will close nightly at 9 p.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 3, for about one week. The ramp will reopen each morning at 5 a.m.

People who use that exit should detour via North 130th or North 175th streets. During the closure, a City of Shoreline project to build roundabouts at each side of the North 145th Street overpass will do road work on the exit ramp as well as on 5th and 6th Avenues Northeast.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.