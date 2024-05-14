Northbound I-5 overnight lane and ramp closures underway in north Seattle

Northbound Interstate 5 in north Seattle will have overnight lane and ramp closures this week to remove trees due to a bark beetle infestation in the area.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close:

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to North 85th Street from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly through Thursday morning, May 16. The ramp also will close at the same times Monday, May 20, through Thursday morning, May 23.

– The northbound I-5 on-ramp from Northeast 70th Street from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly through Thursday morning, May 16.

– The right lane of northbound I-5 between the Northeast 70th Street on-ramp and the North 85th Street off-ramp from 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, until 4 a.m. Thursday, May 16.

– The right lane of northbound I-5 between Northeast 42nd Street to Northeast 50th Street from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 16, until 4 a.m. Friday, May 17. The right lane also will close at the same time Thursday, May 23.

Signed detours will be in place for the ramp closures. People should expect delays and plan for alternate routes.

According to this May 2o24 report from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, bark beetles are causing significant damage to trees statewide.