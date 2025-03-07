Northbound SR 99 lanes to close for Aurora Bridge maintenance in Seattle March 9

Posted: March 7, 2025
Aurora Bridge in Fremont, Seattle. (Photo by Steven Pavlov via Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

The two right lanes of northbound State Route 99 will close from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 9, across the Aurora Bridge in Seattle for expansion joint repairs.

Crews will leave a lane and a half open for large trucks and transit vehicles to safely pass through the work zone. People should expect delays or seek alternate routes.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the Travel Center Map, or by signing up for email updates.

