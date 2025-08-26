Northbound SR 99 ramp to northbound SR 525 to close Wednesday, Aug. 27, in Lynnwood

The northbound State Route 99 ramp to northbound SR 525 will close Wednesday, Aug. 27, for maintenance.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair guardrail on the ramp.

People should seek alternate routes during the closure.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.