Northshore Civil Air Patrol squadron to host open house Sept. 10

The Northshore Composite Squadron, an active local unit of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), is hosting an open house from 6:30-9:00 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 10, at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, located at 130 228th St. S.W., in Bothell.

Members come from many local communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.

CAP was established in December 1941 and Northshore Squadron was founded in October 1967. Members of the squadron will be present to greet visitors and explain CAP’s missions for America — in the air and on the ground. For the last eight years the squadron has been honored to receive the Quality Cadet Unit Award and Aerospace Excellence Awards from CAP National Headquarters.

Lt. Col. Mike Murray, Squadron Commander, invites anyone interested in CAP to attend. Prospective cadets must be age 12-18, prospective adult members must be age 18 or over.

The squadron meets on a government facility. Visitors should be prepared to provide photo identification to enter the grounds and plan to arrive a few minutes prior to 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Northshore Composite Squadron, visit the Facebook page.