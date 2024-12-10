Northwest Civic Circle sponsoring 2025 Legislative Preview Jan. 8 in Everett

The Northwest Civic Circle is hosting a 2025 Legislative Preview from noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center in the Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett.

The event will include legislators from the city, county and state level. It will focus on what’s coming down the pipeline this upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature, and how the various legislative bodies work together, according to a news release about the event.

“When thinking about the legislative session in Olympia, most residents are not aware of how their local level legislators connect and offer feedback to our state representatives and senators. Now, more than ever, it’s important to educate and inform residents on how it’s all connected,” said Alicia Crank, founder of Northwest Civic Circle, a nonprofit founded in late 2024.

Tickets for the in-person event are $20 and can be purchased from the NWCC website. Legislators scheduled to participate in the roundtable discussion include:

-State Rep. April Berg, 44th LD

-State Rep. Shelley Kloba, 1st LD

-Erin Murray, Mountlake Terrace City Council

-Susan Paine, Edmonds City Council

-State Rep. (21st LD) and Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson

-Neil Tibbott, Edmonds City Council

-Steve Woodard, Mountlake Terrace City Council

“Legislators across the political spectrum in Snohomish, Kitsap, Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties were invited to participate,” Crank said. “We do hope to add a couple of more that represent those who lean conservative.”

According to Crank, the NWCC has early partnership support from Braver Angels, Civic Genius and GSBA.